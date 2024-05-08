St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Mets, May 8th
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (15-21) suffered their worst loss of the year against the New York Mets (18-18) on Tuesday night. Star catcher Willson Contreras was hit on the forearm due to catcher's interference, and the fracture is set to keep him out for six to eight weeks. The Cardinals then proceeded to blow their early 3-0 lead and ended up losing the game 7-5.
The offense finally put up more than three runs in a game, but Miles Mikolas imploded in the fifth inning, getting tagged for six runs without recording a single out. The offense did fight back in the form of two solo home runs from Alec Burleson and Lars Nootbaar, but their 2-10 effort with runners and scoring position doomed them once again.
We've been saying this for weeks now, but it truly feels like the Cardinals have to turn things around in the next few days, or this season will completely fall apart before their eyes, setting the stage for a true retool or rebuild over the coming months and years.
Probable starting pitchers
- The Cardinals are sending Sonny Gray (4-1, 0.89 ERA) to the mound in what feels like a must-win game on Wednesday afternoon. Gray has been arguably the best starter in baseball this year, and the club could really use dominance from him once again as they look to avoid a series sweep at the hands of the Mets. Gray faced the Mets on 4/27 and gave up just one run in six innings of work.
- Former Cardinal Jose Quintana (1-3, 5.20 ERA) was masterful in his last outing against the Cardinals on 4/28, throwing eight innings while giving up just one earned run in that contest. The Cardinals need to show their offense can string together multiple days of production, and although Quintana's season stats suggest they can do so, his past outing against St. Louis is worrisome.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, May 8th
- 2B Jose Fermin
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- DH Ivan Herrera
- 1B Alec Burleson
- RF Dylan Carlson
- SS Masyn Winn
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Michael Siani
New York Mets starting lineup, May 8th
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Tyrone Taylor
- SS Francisco Lindor
- 1B Pete Alonso
- DH J.D. Martinez
- 3B Brett Baty
- CF Harrison Bader
- 2B Joey Wendle
- C Omar Narvaez
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 12:15 p.m. CT
- The Cardinals game will be televised on Bally Sports Midwest
- Mets fans can watch the broadcast on SNY
- Comcast recently dropped Bally Sports, so if you have them as a cable provider, you are no longer able to watch their broadcast.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network. The Spanish broadcast can be listened to on WIJR AM 880.
- Mets fans can listen to the game on WCBS 880 or WINS 92.3 FM HD2