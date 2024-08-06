St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Mets, August 5th
The St. Louis Cardinals need to start off this series strong against the Tampa Bay Rays.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (57-56) are reeling as a ballclub right now and desperately need to get the train back on the track if they are going to fight for a playoff spot down the stretch. After losing 6-0 yesterday to the Mets, many are wondering if the Cardinals are destined to fade out of the playoff picture. Tonight they begin a three-game series in St. Louis against the Tampa Bay Rays (57-54).
The Cardinals and the Rays made a trade at the deadline, with the Cardinals sending former top prospect Dylan Carlson to Tampa Bay for reliever Shawn Armstrong. The Rays capitalized on the trade value of multiple different pieces at the deadline despite their solid record due to a crowded American League Playoff picture.
Probable starting pitchers
- Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.72 ERA) had a really good start against the Chicago Cubs his last time out, going seven innings with nine punchouts while allowing just two runs. Gray has really struggled this summer after being incredible for St. Louis at the beginning of the year, and they desperately need him to pitch like an ace the rest of the year if they are going to have a chance at playing postseason baseball.
- Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 4.91 ERA) had his first outing of the 2024 season on 7/30 against the Miami Marlins, covering just 3.2 innings while allowing two earned runs. Springs really broke out in 2022 for Tampa Bay, posting a 2.46 ERA in 25 starts and then had a sparkling 0.56 ERA in his three starts in 2023 before his season-ending injury. The Cardinals better hope he isn't sharp again tonight, as Springs throws from the left side, which is the Cardinals' absolute kryptonite right now.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 6th
- SS Masyn Winn
- LF Tommy Pham
- DH Willson Contreras
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Alec Burleson
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Victor Scott II
Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup, August 6th
- 1B Yandy Diaz
- DH Brandon Lowe
- 2B Christopher Morel
- RF Josh Lowe
- CF Jose Siri
- 3B Jose Caballero
- C Ben Rortvedt
- LF Jonny DeLuca
- SS Taylor Walls
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:45 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Sun.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Rays radio broadcast is on WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WQBN/1300AM