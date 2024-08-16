St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Dodgers, August 16th
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (60-61) are now below .500 and fighting to keep their season alive as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-51) tonight at Busch Stadium. While the Cardinals have been firmly in the playoff mix the last few months, they are now nine games back of the Brewers in the NL Central and four games back in the Wild Card standings, and the team is playing about as bad as it has at any point this season.
If that wasn't bleak enough for you, the Cardinals' three-game series against the Dodgers is the beginning of a extremely difficult stretch of baseball, as the Cardinals follow up this series by facing the Brewers, Twins, Padres, Yankees, Brewers again, and then the Mariners in consectuive series. If the Cardinals are going to get back into this race, they are going to have to beat really good teams in their effort to do so.
Probable starting pitchers
- Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.30 ERA) gets to lead the "Midwest Farmers" as they take on the "Checkbook Baseball" Los Angeles team on Friday (his words, not mine). Unfortunately for Mikolas, he is one of the highest-paid players on this Cardinal roster and has been one of their worst players this year. They need him to dig deep tonight and come up big against the Dodgers' potent lineup, which features some insane talent.
- Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.05 ERA) will make the start for the Dodgers tonight, as the club announced earlier today. Wrobleski is a left-handed rookie with only four starts to his name thus far, but with how badly the Cardinals have struggled against lefties this year, he was probably a solid choice for the Dodgers to go with tonight.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 16th
- SS Masyn Winn
- DH Willson Contreras
- LF Tommy Pham
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- RF Jordan Walker
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Victor Scott II
Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup, August 16th
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- RF Mookie Betts
- 1B Freddie Freeman
- RF Teoscar Hernandez
- 2B Gavin Lux
- C Will Smith
- SS Miguel Rojas
- CF Kevin Kiermaier
- 3B Enrique Hernandez
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 7:15 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and SportsNet LA
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Dodgers radio broadcast will be on the Dodgers Radio Network AM570, KTNQ 1020