St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Diamondbacks, April 24th
The Diamondbacks and Cardinals are battling in the rubber match this afternoon.
The St. Louis Cardinals (10-14) have had a bit of an offensive awakening against the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-13) on Monday night. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman were able to break both the team and themselves out of a freezing-cold offensive stretch on Monday.
The abysmal showing last night was deflating for everyone associated with the organization. 2024 is starting to look like the 2023 season more and more each game. A series win, particularly one against the Diamondbacks after last night's drubbing, would mean a lot for a team that is essentially reeling.
After going 0-7 in series finales up to this point, it's imperative that the Cardinals flip the script and win on Wednesday against the D-backs. Winning a series is the primary goal; a happy flight to go with it would be the icing on the cake. With an off day Thursday, most of the relievers out of the bullpen should be available today. Zack Thompson and Nick Robertson pitched in garbage time yesterday. The Cardinals will be at full force today against the 2023 National League Champions.
Cardinals' roster moves
Before Wednesday's contest, the Cardinals announced that they are optioning outfielder Jordan Walker and left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson to Triple-A Memphis. The club has recalled INF Jose Fermin and left-handed pitcher John King to St. Louis.
Probable starting pitchers
- Kyle Gibson (1-2, 5.04 ERA) will make his 5th start this season, second against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gibby rebounded in his start on April 19th against the Milwaukee Brewers with 6 innings pitched and just 1 earned run. The last time he faced the Diamondbacks on April 13th they were able to tag him for 4 earned runs and 6 hits in 6 innings.
- Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 1.50 ERA) makes his return to Busch Stadium after pitching for the Texas Rangers last year post-Trade Deadline. After waiting out the offseason, Monty signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cardinals are quite familiar with the lefty, but given the team's performances against left-handed pitchers in the past, this should be a good matchup. This is Montgomery's first game back at Busch since last year's trade deadline.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 24th
- LF Brendan Donovan
- DH Willson Contreras
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- C Ivan Herrera
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- SS Masyn Winn
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- CF Michael Siani
Arizona Diamondbacks starting lineup, April 24th
- RF Pavin Smith
- SS Blaze Alexander
- DH Joc Pederson
- 1B Christian Walker
- 3B Eugenio Suarez
- LF Jake McCarthy
- CF Corbin Carroll
- 2B Kevin Newman
- C Tucker Barnhart
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 12:15 p.m. CT
- Cardinals fans can tune into the broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest
- Diamondbacks fans can watch the game through Arizona's in-market streaming option
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, the Cardinals Radio Network, and WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- Diamondbacks fans can tune into the game on 98.7 Arizona's Sports Station or KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM