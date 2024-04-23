St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Diamondbacks, April 23rd
After a few slumber giants on offense woke up for the Cardinals on Monday night, can they keep the momentum in game two of the series against the reigning National League Champions?
By Matt Blaker
About last night
In recent years, some teams have become too dependent on the "long ball". That has not been the case for the Cardinals so far in 2024. They have had a homerun problem. On Monday night, they did not.
Before that though the Cardinals fought like crazy to find themselves able to climb out of a 3-0 deficit by the time the 6th inning had rolled around. Lance Lynn for the Cardinals pitched exceptionally notching 7 K's through 5 allowing 3 runs on 7 hits. The fear was though with the Cardinals offense being so quiet recently, it wouldn't be enough. Luckily this time it was. Lars Nootbaar finally released some of the built-up steam from this pressure cooker of an offense with a 2-RBI single to LF in the bottom of the 6th to make it 2-3 D-Backs at the time.
Then the pressure really started to release. Leading off the bottom of the 7th, Paul Goldschmidt connected for his, and the Cardinals, first homerun since May of 2017 it feels like if you've been following Twitter (X) 3-3. The Cardinals bullpen in Fernandez, Kittredge, Romero, and Helsley did a tremendous job of shutting down the Diamondbacks all night and kept it 3-3 going into the 9th.
Then some collective breaths and jubilation exulted from the Cardinals dugout, and fans when budding superstar Nolan Gorman both connected for the game-winning home run. Thus ending the 4 game losing streak. Thus ending the 8-game homerless streak.
So, welcome game two...
Around the Division (Monday, April 22nd)
- Milwaukee 2 @ Pittsburgh 4
Chicago: Off-day
Probable starting pitchers
- In game two for the Cardinals will be lefty Steven Matz (1-1, 3.60), On the season so far Matz is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA. Though Matz struggled in his most recent outing against Oakland giving up 5 earned on 7 hits in the loss. His last time out against the D-Backs was a much different story. On July 25th, 2023, Matz pitched a brilliant 6-inning shut-out performance striking out 6 along the way. In seven appearances against the Diamondbacks for his career, Steven Matz is 2-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts.
- Opposing Matz in this one is fellow lefty Tommy Henry (0-1, 6.87). Henry, a 74th overall pick in 2019, will be looking to make it into the 6th inning for just the first time this season. His last time out was at home against the Cubs on April 16th and saw him surrender 5 runs on 9 hits before being chased in the 5th. Henry has one career start against the Cardinals which came back on August 19th, 2022, In a contest that saw Goldschmidt hit a solo HR off of Henry and not much else. 7 K's 1 BB, 1 ER. Let's see if Goldy can find another fastball to deposit into the bleachers.
(10-13) St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, (5th NL Central)
April 23rd
- LF Brendan Donovan
- C Willson Contreras
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- SS Masyn Winn
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- DH Jordan Walker
- CF Michael Siani
(11-13) Arizona Diamondbacks starting lineup, (3rd NL West) April 23rd
- 2B Ketel Marte
- C Gabriel Moreno
- LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- 1B Christian Walker
- 3B Eugenio Suarez
- RF Randal Grichuk
- DH Pavin Smith
- SS Kevin Newman
- CF Jake McCarthy
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:45 p.m. CT
- Cardinals fans can tune into the broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest
- Diamondbacks fans can watch the game through Arizona's in-market streaming option
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, the Cardinals Radio Network, and WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- Diamondbacks fans can tune into the game on 98.7 Arizona's Sports Station or KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM
Today in Cardinals History
- Talk about a fun day in Cardinals history today! On April 23rd, 1999, Cardinals Fernando Tatis became the only player in major league history to hit two grand slams in the same game in one inning. The third baseman hit both off Dodger starter Chan Ho Park in an 11-run third, setting the major league mark. The third baseman’s eight RBIs in one inning also breaks the old record of six. Fernando's son Fernando Tatis Jr. now plays for the San Diego Padres.