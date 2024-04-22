St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Diamondbacks, April 22nd
In what sounds like a broken record at this point, the Cardinals are hoping to get their bats going as they begin their series against the Diamondbacks.
By Josh Jacobs
Happy Earth Day, St. Louis Cardinals fans! After getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers at home this past weekend, the Cardinals (9-13) know they need their ice-cold bats to wake up against the defending National League Champions, the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-12).
This is already the second series of the year between the two clubs, with the Cardinals dropping two of three in Arizona just two weekends ago. The Cardinals have gone 2-4 since that series, and all of the talk around the team revolves around their offensive woes. St. Louis ranks bottom five in almost every offensive category to start the season, which is mind-boggling since this unit was supposed to be their strength as a team.
The Diamondbacks have not started the year off strong either, so they'd like to use this series to get above .500 and give the Dodgers a run for their money in the National League West. Arizona has been pretty middle of the pack in terms of both offense and pitching so far this year, so it won't be a cakewalk by any means for St. Louis to get things back on track.
Probable starting pitchers
- Lance Lynn (1-0, 2.18 ERA) has been a pleasant surprise for the club so far this year and takes the mound against Arizona in game one. Lynn did not pitch in the series in Arizona but has been excellent in all but one start so far this year. He's coming off his best outing of the year in Oakland, where Lynn was able to give the Cardinals seven innings of one-run ball. Something to watch with Lynn is his ability to pitch to what the moment requires of him. In Oakland, he ate innings and only struck out one batter as he cruised through the game, but he's also had a number of outings where he struck out six or more batters.
- Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.32 ERA) will make his second start against the Cardinals on Monday and was tagged for six runs over six innings when they last faced off in Arizona. Pfaadt is a talented young pitcher who was one of the Diamondbacks' postseason heroes in 2023 but has struggled to capture that same energy so far in 2024. The Cardinals bats have already figured out how to get to Pfaadt, so hopefully, that continues tonight.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 22nd
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- DH Willson Contreras
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- LF Alec Burleson
- C Ivan Herrera
- SS Masyn Winn
- CF Michael Siani
Arizona Diamondbacks starting lineup, April 22nd
- 2B Ketel Marte
- CF Corbin Carroll
- LF Lordes Gurriel Jr.
- 1B Christian Walker
- DH Joc Pederson
- 3B Eugenio Suarez
- C Gabriel Moreno
- RF Jake McCarthy
- SS Kevin Newman
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:45 p.m. CT
- Cardinals fans can tune into the broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest
- Diamondbacks fans can watch the game through Arizona's in-market streaming option
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, the Cardinals Radio Network, and WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- Diamondbacks fans can tune into the game on 98.7 Arizona's Sports Station or KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM