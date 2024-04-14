St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Diamondbacks, April 14th
The Cardinals look to sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks out in the desert.
After splitting the first two games of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the St. Louis Cardinals will look to take the rubber match against the Snakes in Arizona on Sunday afternoon. Veteran Kyle Gibson fought through a tough first inning only to give up a 3-run home run in the 6th. Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker gave the Cardinals the first run in the fifth and Nolan Arenado did Nolan Arenado things in the field, but the offense once again faltered and showed minimal support. Mistakes on the basepaths late int he game also doomed the team.
The Cardinals have fought against comparable opponents so far this season after losing 2 of 3 to the Phillies but winning 2 of 3 against the Padres. This series feels eerily similar to those in which the Cardinals battled against tough foes. They will be going against the Diamondbacks' ace, so it will be an uphill battle.
Probable starting pitchers
- Miles Mikolas (1-1, 4.76 ERA) Mikolas will look to build upon a strong start against the mighty Philadelphia Phillies on April 8th. In that game, he went 6.2 innings, giving up just 6 hits, 2 runs, and 2 walks while striking out 3. After a miserable first start where he allowed 5 runs, Mikolas seems to have turned it around in his last 2 apperances. The D-Backs are hitting just .230/.328/.377 against righties, and their lineup features a fair amount of right-handed batters. Mikolas should be able to keep them at bay with his slider down and in while throwing his sinker up and away.
- Former Cardinal prospect Zac Gallen (2-0, 2.25 ERA) will face off against the Cardinals. This will be his third appearance against his former organization. He is already near the top of most pitching leaderboards, and he will likely continue his tear through the National League that he's been on since 2020. Gallen struggles more against left-handed batters, so it makes sense that St. Louis's lineup is loaded with lefties today.
(7-8) St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 14th
- LF Brendan Donovan
- 1B Alec Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- DH Willson Contreras
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- C Ivan Herrera
- SS Brandon Crawford
- CF Michael Siani
(7-8) Arizona Diamondbacks starting lineup, April 14th
- 2B Ketel Marte
- CF Corbin Carroll
- LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- 1B Christian Walker
- DH Joc Pederson
- 3B Jace Peterson
- RF Jake McCarthy
- SS Blaze Alexander
- C Tucker Barnhart
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 3:10 p.m. CT
- Bally Sports Midwest will host the Cardinals' broadcast, and MLBN (Out of Market Only)
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Cardinals fans can listen to the game on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, or WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Diamondbacks will broadcast the game on ESPN Phoenix 620 and KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM