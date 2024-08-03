St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Cubs, August 3rd
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (56-54) dropped their second straight game to the Chicago Cubs (54-58) on Friday by a score of 6-3. New Cardinal starter Erick Fedde took the mound for St. Louis but allowed five runs in a frustrating second inning, and the Cardinals' offense was unable to capitalize on a bases-loaded jam the Cubs found themselves in during the 8th inning to come back and win the game.
Both fans and media were very confused by manager Oli Marmol's decision to pinch hit center fielder Michael Siani with shortstop Brandon Crawford with the bases loaded in the 8th inning, as Crawford struck out and was unable to add more runs after the Cubs walked in two. Crawford had great career numbers off of reliever Hector Nerris, but it was still shocking for Marmol to call upon him over names like Nolan Gorman, Matt Carpenter, or even just leaving Siani in.
The Cardinals really need to take game three today to avoid the potential of a sweep and have a chance at splitting the series on Sunday. The National League Wild Card race is congested right now, and so the Cardinals have to take advantage of every opportunity they have to game ground in the standings.
Probable starting pitchers
- Kyle Gibson (7-4, 3.97 ERA) is tasked with getting the Cardinals back on track Saturday afternoon. While his last seven starts have produced a 4.22 ERA, Gibson's last two outings against Atlanta (6.2 innings, one earned run, six strikeouts) and Washington (Five innings, two earned runs, zero strikeouts) have been much better results for the veteran innings eater.
- Jameson Taillon (7-6, 3.35 ERA) has been in the midst of a major bounce-back season for the Cubs in the second year of the free agent deal he signed last offseason. He is coming off one of his worst starts of the year though, allowing six runs in just 4.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds. This will be his third start against the Cardinals this year, as he's allowed just five runs in 11.2 innings thus far.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 2nd
- SS Masyn Winn
- 1B Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- DH Paul Goldschmidt
- LF Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- RF Tommy Pham
- CF Michael Siani
Chicago Cubs starting lineup, August 2nd
- LF Ian Happ
- 1B Michael Busch
- RF Seiya Suzuki
- DH Cody Bellinger
- 3B Isaac Paredes
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- SS Dansby Swanson
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- C Miguel Amaya
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 1:20 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and on Marquee Sports Network
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network
- Cubs fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score, WRTO 1200