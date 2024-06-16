St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Chicago Cubs, June 16
By Josh Jacobs
It took just one game for the St. Louis Cardinals (34-35) to fall back below .500, but they have a chance to get right back to it and secure a series win on Father's Day against the Chicago Cubs (34-37).
Yesterday's game was controversial for Cardinals fans to say the very least. Cardinals' starter Andre Pallante was pulled in the fourth inning of his start after getting into some trouble, and manager Oliver Marmol cited after the game that it was due to the right-handed hitters coming up next. Even if you hated the decision, it's hard to argue with the numbers, Pallnate has been possibly the worst pitcher in baseball against right-handed hitting this year.
On the other side, the Cubs sent their ace Shota Imanaga to the mount, who pitched a gem against St. Louis, and an Ian Happ three-run homer late in the game propelled the Cubs to a 5-1 victory over the Cardinals.
A series win today for the Cardinals would mark their second consecutive series victory against the Cubs and would be a major boost in their pursuit of playoff baseball this year.
Probable starting pitchers
- Miles Mikolas (4-6, 4.85 ERA) will look to secure the series win for St. Louis today and has been excellent as of late. After a rough start to the season, Mikolas has had six straight starts where he went at least five innings with three or fewer earned runs and is coming off a seven-inning outing where he allowed just one hit against the Pirates. If Mikolas can keep the ball on the ground today, he should find success, but you do have to worry about the wind at Wrigley taking some flyballs out of the park.
- Jameson Taillon (3-2, 3.09 ERA) has bounced back in a big way for the Cubs this year and will oppose Mikolas on the mound. Taillon signed with Chicago before the 2023 season and was shelled in his first year with the Cubs, posting a 4.84 ERA. Taillon is having a career year thus far and will need to go deep into this game with how the Cubs' bullpen has struggled as of late.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, June 16th
- DH Masyn Winn
- RF Alec Burleson
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- LF Brendan Donovan
- SS Brandon Crawford
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Michael Siani
Chicago Cubs starting lineup, June 16th
- RF Mike Tauchman
- 3B Christopher Morel
- CF Cody Bellinger
- DH Seiya Suzuki
- LF Ian Happ
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- 1B Michael Busch
- SS Dansby Swanson
- C Miguel Amaya
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 12:05 PM CT
- This afternoon's game is Roku's featured game of the week and will be aired on the Roku App.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network.
- Cubs fans can listen to the game on 670 The SCore or WRTO 1200