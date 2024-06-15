St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Chicago Cubs, June 15
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (34-34) are back to .500 after taking down their rival Chicago Cubs (33-37) by a score of 3-0 at Wrigley Field.
The Cardinals have gone 19-10 since May 12th, which is the best record in the National League during that stretch. After an abysmal start to the year, the club has seen improvements in its offense while maintaining its mostly adequate starting pitching. The bullpen remains the story of the season for St. Louis with names like Chris Roycroft, Matthew Liberatore, Ryan Fernandez, and John King producing at a high level along with their "Big 3" of Ryan Helsley, JoJo Romero, and Andrew Kittredge.
While the Cardinals' defense has been spotty as of late, they came through in a big way during their scrappy victory on Friday afternoon. Nolan Gorman made an incredible play nailing Pete Crow-Armstrong at the plate to save a run, and the entire outfield was making really difficult plays on a very windy day in Chicago.
Speaking of the wind, Cubs fans were not happy with how the wind factored against them during the game, as they had multiple fly balls die at the warning track throughout the contest. Well, welcome to life as a Cardinals fan when your team plays 82 games at Busch Stadium every year. We are used to seeing missiles die down before going over the fence.
Probable starting pitchers
- Andre Pallante (2-2, 4.88 ERA) will start Saturday's game for St. Louis. Pallante has made three starts since being recalled from Memphis, with his first and then most recent start combining for 11 innings of scoreless baseball. Pallante struggled in the start sandwiched between those though, giving up 6 runs in just 3 innings to the Houston Astros. The Cardinals bullpen may be needed in a big way if Pallante looks like he did in Houston this afternoon.
- The Cubs are sending Rookie of the Year candidate Shota Imanaga (6-1, 1.96 ERA) to the mound to face the Cardinals lineup today. Imanaga was scheduled to pitch against St. Louis during their series at Busch Stadium earlier this year, but his game was rained out and the Cubs decided to position him for a start later in the week. Imanaga hasn't been quite as dominant as of late, posting a 2.61 ERA in his last 7 starts, but that's still an excellent number to be at. Imanaga and Cardinals' shortstop Masyn Winn appear to be the two favorites for National League Rookie of the Year as things currently stand.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, June 15th
- SS Masyn Winn
- RF Alec Burleson
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- DH Ivan Herrera
- CF Dylan Carlson
- LF Brendan Donovan
- C Pedro Pages
Chicago Cubs starting lineup, June 15th
- DH Mike Tauchman
- 3B Christopher Morel
- 1B Cody Bellinger
- RF Seiya Suzuki
- LF Ian Happ
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- SS Dansby Swanson
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- C Yan Gomes
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 1:20 PM CT
- The Cardinals broadcast will be on Bally Sports Midwest
- The Cubs broadcast can be found on Marquee Sports Network
- Today's game will also be nationally televised on FS1
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network.
- Cubs fans can listen to the game on 670 The SCore or WRTO 1200