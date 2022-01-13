St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Brewers, September 3

The St. Louis Cardinals (69-69) followed up their series win over the New York Yankees with a dud of a series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers (81-57) on Monday, falling by a score of 9-3.

Starter Andre Pallante was roughed up for five runs over five innings of work, which was one of the few bad starts he had all season. While those kinds of starts happen to everyone, it is still a tough pill to swallow for a Cardinal team that needs every game they take right now. RIley O'Brien was even worse in relief, allowing four runs over his 0.2 innings of work, and his season ERA has now ballooned to 18.00.

The Cardinals need to win out in this series if they want any shot of going to the postseason.

Probable starting pitchers

Steven Matz (1-2, 6.18 ERA) will make his first start since the month of April after being sidelined for more of the year, which has become a recurring theme during his tenure with the Cardinals. Matz may see some time out of the bullpen down the stretch, but the Cardinals will surely want to see what they have in him before he enters his contract year in 2025. Matz will likely remain on the Cardinals roster for next season, so having him as a depth rotation option or bullpen piece would be helpful.

Aaron Civale (5-8, 4.59 ERA) starts for the Brewers tonight and has been a huge help to them as they patched together innings this summer. Civale won't wow you with his stuff by any means, but the Cardinals will need to be on the attack if they want to get enough run support for Matz tonight.

St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, September 3rd

SS Masyn Winn DH Alec Burleson 3B Nolan Arenado 2B Brendan Donovan 1B Paul Goldschmidt LF Lars Nootbaar RF Jordan Walker C Pedro Pages CF Michael Siani

Milwaukee Brewers starting lineup, September 3rd

LF Jackson Chourio CF Blake Perkins C William Contreras DH Gary Sanchez SS Willy Adames RF Brewer Hicklen 1B Rhys Hoskins 3B Joey Ortiz 2B Bryce Turang

What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?

Game time: 6:40 PM CT

Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or on Bally Sports Wisconsin

How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?

How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?

The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network

The Yankees radio broadcast will be on WTMJ 620, Brewers Radio Network