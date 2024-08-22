St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Brewers, August 22
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (62-64) got back into the win column last night after a huge walk-off grand slam from third baseman Nolan Arenado, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers (73-53) by a score of 10-6.
Prior to last night's game, the Cardinals had just dropped a 3-2 game against the Brewers while failing to come thorugh with runners in scoring position to end the game. Arenado turned the tide last night along with a huge pinch hit home run earlier in the game from Luken Baker, and now the Cardinals have a chance at a series victory this afternoon.
There have been some notable roster changes the last few days in St. Louis, the most recent being Nolan Gorman earning a demotion to Memphis after that performance, and the Cardinals have brought back Jose Fermin in his place. Things look bleak for St. Louis on the season, but they are hoping that Arenado's walk-off last night can be the start of something for them.
Probable starting pitchers
- Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.41 ERA) will get the ball this afternoon for the Cardinals but has been really bad as of late for them. Over his last seven starts, Mikolas has a 6.03 ERA, and he just cannot seem to avoid the big blow-up innings at this point. The Cardinals need length and quality from him today, and I'm not sure if he can be trusted to give either.
- Freddy Peralta (8-7, 4.00 ERA) has had a down year with the Brewers but is still someone to be feared on the mound and has crazy good strikeout stuff. His first start of the year against St. Louis he shut them out over six innings of work and then gave up three runs over six innings in his second outing against them.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 22nd
- SS Masyn Winn
- 1B Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- DH Matt Carpenter
- LF Tommy Pham
- CF Victor Scott II
Milwaukee Brewers starting lineup, August 22nd
- 2B Brice Turang
- LF Jackson Chourio
- DH William Contreras
- CF Garrett Mitchell
- SS Willy Adames
- 1B Rhys Hoskins
- RF Sal Frelick
- C Gary Sanchez
- 3B Joey Oritz
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 1:15 PM CT
- Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Brewers radio broadcast will be on WTMJ 620, Brewers Radio Network