St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Athletics, April 17th
Mason Winn continues to lead the offensive charge for the Cardinals early in 2024. Can the rookie SS keep up the momentum in the series finale? Will he even be in the lineup? Can St. Louis secure their first sweep of the season and have a "Happy Flight"?
By Matt Blaker
About last night
In a day that saw the unfortunate passing of Cardinals legend and MLB HOF manager Whitey Herzog at the age of 92, St. Louis took it upon themselves to win one in typical "Whitey-ball" way 3-1.
Both Starting pitchers looked to be in great form on Tuesday night in Oakland. For the Cardinals, Lynn , did everything you would want out of him and some. Throwing 101 pitches on the night, the veteran right-hander managed 7 innings, allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, and only stuck out 1. Talk about efficiency. The two runs came, one, on an errant throw from Mason Winn in the 2nd that became an RBI single for Kyle McCann to make it 1-0 Oakland, and a solo HR in the 5th to that same man, McCann to make it 2-1 A's. Where did the run for the Cardinals come from, well, I'll tell ya.
Athletics SP JP Sears pitched as well as he could, but Brendon Donavan has been back-filling the orders the doctor prescribed all of 2023 so far this year. He got the Cardinals Scoring off right with an RBI groundout in the top of the 3rd to make it 1-1 at the time. Fast-forward to the 6th and the young bucks took care of the rest. Playing with minds full of memories and ears full of advice from "The White Rat" that will echo in St. Louis for ages, SS Mason Winn and RF Jordan Walker both made smart baseball plays (Sacrifice fly's) to put the Cardinals up 2-2, then 3-2. The Cardinals then let Ryan Helsley touch the baseball, and that resulted in another Redbird winner! The Cardinals are now 9-9 in games he's appeared in this year.
Around the Division
- Pittsburgh at New York Mets Loss 1-3
Milwaukee VS San Diego Loss 6-3
Chicago At Arizona Loss 11-12
Cincinnati At Seattle Loss 3-1
Probable starting pitchers
- LHP Steven Matz (1-0, 1.80), gets the start for the Cardinals as they look to get their first series sweep of 2024. They didn't get their first sweep of 2023 until May 14th in Boston. 2022 being a wash with injuries and '23 up and down with more of the same, Matz has shown flashes of brilliance. After the Calander struck June last year, Matz's ERA for the rest of the season was a collective 2.02. He's fired to the same tune early this season as well. He's allowed only 3 runs using his sinker, and change-up combo effectively to amass 8 K's as well.
- 30-year-old Paul Blackburn (1-0, 0.00) gets the nod for the green and Gold in the series finale. Blackburn has been sensational so far in the early going for 2024. In 19 innings, and through three starts so far on the season he's allowed Zero earned runs, walked just three, and struck out 11 for a WHIP of 0.72. A member of the Athletics since 2017, Blackburn has logged 170+ innings in both '22 and '23 and seems to be settling into his own. The Cardinals should have their hands full today if he is on.
(9-9) St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 17th
- LF Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- DH Wilson Contreras
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- C Ivan Herrera
- SS Mason Winn
- CF Michael Siani
(7-11) Oakland Athletics starting lineup, April 17th
- CF Esteury Ruiz
- RF Tyler Nevin
- 2B Zack Gelof
- C Shea Langeliers
- DH Abraham Toro
- 3B Darell Hernaiz
- 1B Ryan Noda
- SS Nick Allen
- LF Max Schuemann
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 2:37 p.m. CT
- Bally Sports Midwest will host the Cardinals' broadcast
- Athletics fans can watch the game on NBCSCA+
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Cardinals fans can listen to the game on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM as well as the Cardinals Radio Network
- The Athletics radio broadcast will be on A's Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, and KIQI 1010
Today in Cardinals History
- April 17th, 1945, Cardinals and MLB HOF outfielder Red Schoendienst made his Major League debut!