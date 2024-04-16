St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Athletics, April 16th
After a win on Jackie Robinson Day on Monday, can the Cardinals ride short momentum and help Lance Lynn do something he hasn't done since 2017?
By Matt Blaker
About last night
Looking to get back on track on offense, Arenado got the scoring started for the Cardinals in the first inning with an RBI rope of a double into LF to put St. Louis up 1-0 early. That was more than enough for the homecoming-of-a-kind for Cardinals starter Sonny Gray. Gray, now (2-0, 0.00) on the year threw six shutout innings and rode that Arenado double, and two sixth-inning RBI hits by Contreras and Walker respectively to make it 2-0, and then 3-0. Gray reached his team's anointed pitch count of 75 and pitched valiantly. Cardinals bullpen then took it from there and finished off the game only allowing a solo HR to Esteury Ruiz in the 8th to make it 3-1. Closer Ryan Helsley would then secure the Redbird winner and his sixth save of the season.
On a day when MLB and the St. Louis Cardinals family mourn the passing of HOF manager Whitey Herzog, the Cardinals will look to honor his presence with a victory. This is what you have to look forward to in game two of the series, and 16 on the season.
Probable starting pitchers
- Lance Lynn (0-0, 2.63), makes his fourth start of the season for the Birds and seeks his first win with St. Louis since 2017. Lynn has had some mixed success in his first three starts of the year, but all are mostly positive. He has already kept the damage to a minimum and found his way out of jams via the 'K multiple times this season. Lynn is 6-2 lifetime over the A's, but this is his first start against them as a Cardinal.
- Sumter, South Carolina native, JP Sears (1-1, 5.17), toes the bump for Oakland in game two of the series and will be looking to build off his strong 6.1, 0 ER, 5k, performance over the reigning world series Champion Rangers. In 2023 the tall lefty threw 170 innings and accumulated a 3.04 K/BB (Strikeout to walk) ratio. That tied him for 29th in baseball with Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara. The Cardinals should expect to see strikes if he's on with his fastball and sinker down in the zone. Jump a fastball, or wait for the hanging slider.
(8-9) St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 16th
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- C Wilson Contreras
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- C Ivan Herrera
- LF Lars NootBaar
- SS Masyn Winn
- RF Jordan Walker
- CF Michael Siani
(7-10) Oakland Athletics starting lineup, April 16th
- 3B Abraham Toro
- 2B Zack Gelof
- CF JJ Bleday
- LF Seth Brown
- DH Tyler Nevin
- RF Lawrence Butler
- C Kyle McCann
- SS Darell Hernaiz
- 1B Ryan Noda
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 8:40 p.m. CT
- Bally Sports Midwest will host the Cardinals' broadcast
- Athletics fans can watch the game on NBCSCA+
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Cardinals fans can listen to the game on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM as well as the Cardinals Radio Network
- The Athletics radio broadcast will be on A's Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, and KIQI 1010