St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Athletics, April 15th
The St. Louis Cardinals are hoping their bats finally come alive against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (7-9) are looking to get back to winning baseball this week as they begin their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics (7-9) on Monday night. While Athletics fans are more so worried about their team's upcoming move to Sacramento before permanently relocating to Las Vegas, St. Louis fans are desperate to see the club's bats come alive.
The Cardinals' offense was supposed to be their strength in 2024, and while the club's most optimistic supporters still stand by that, the results have been dissapointing thus far. The Cardinals should be looking at this series against the Athletics as a chance to get their bats going.
Probable starting pitchers
- Sonny Gray will make his second start of the season since returning from the injured list after a hamstring strain during Spring Training. Gray was excellent in his season debut against the Phillies, allowing zero runs across five innings of work and striking out five batters. Gray was on a pitch count in that first outing, and Gray is expected to be limited to just 75 pitches in this second outing.
- Ross Stripling is expected to start for the Athletics on Monday night. Stripling is in his ninth big league season and has pitched for the Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Giants before the Athletics traded for him this offseason. Stripling is 0-3 with a 5.50 ERA across 18 innings in his three starts this season, so the Cardinals really should be ready to do some damage against him. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt both have an OPS north of 1.200 against Stripling in their careers, so this could be the game we see both of them truly break out.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 15th
- DH Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- C Willson Contreras
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- SS Masyn Winn
- RF Jordan Walker
- CF Victor Scott II
Oakland Athletics starting lineup, April 15th
- 3B Abraham Toro
- 2B Zack Gelof
- CF JJ Bleday
- DH Tyler Nevin
- LF Seth Brown
- C Shea Langeliers
- RF Lawrence Butler
- SS Darell Hernaiz
- 1B Ryan Noda
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 8:40 p.m. CT
- Bally Sports Midwest will host the Cardinals' broadcast
- Athletics fans can watch the game on NBCSCA+
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Cardinals fans can listen to the game on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM as well as the Cardinals Radio Network
- The Athletics radio broadcast will be on A's Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, and KIQI 1010