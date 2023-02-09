St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day Roster Prediction 1.0

Fewest stolen bases allowed in MLB since 2005:



1.) Cardinals: 886 SB



*a huge gap*



2.) Diamondbacks: 1,310 SB

3.) Royals: 1,351 SB

4.) Twins: 1,407 SB

5.) Orioles: 1,436 SB

5.) Astros: 1,436 SB



Yadier Molina’s first full season: 2005 pic.twitter.com/Di7doXihFa