St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day lineup makes MLB history

I had to look this up, but I’m still not sure if I’m correct.

Those four would have been:

- Jim Bottomley (would have turned 24 a little over a week later)

-Howard Freigau

-Les Bell

-Ernie Vick (who was later replaced in the game by 22 YO Wattie Holm)

65-89, here we come!!! https://t.co/UR9o1f6ZRG