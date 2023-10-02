St. Louis Cardinals offseason preview: free agents, payroll, and targets this winter
The St. Louis Cardinals' season if officially over, meaning all eyes are now on their offseason plans in free agency and the trade market.
By Josh Jacobs
Trade targets
Starting pitching: Dylan Cease, Logan Gilbert, Tyler Glasnow, Jose Quintana, Bryan Woo, Robbie Ray, Paul Blackburn
It's still too early to know which names will be available in trades this offseason, but each of these names has the potential to be on the move.
Logan Gilbert and Bryan Woo seem the most unlikely of the bunch to be moved, as the Mariners have talked about wanting to keep all of their young arms, and for good reason. Dylan Cease appears to be the current prize of the market, but it's not official that he'll be available. Each of those names would require a very strong trade package from St. Louis to acquire.
Tyler Glasnow, Jose Quintana, Robbie Ray, and Paul Blackburn all make interesting trade candidates for various reasons as well.