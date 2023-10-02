St. Louis Cardinals offseason preview: free agents, payroll, and targets this winter
The St. Louis Cardinals' season if officially over, meaning all eyes are now on their offseason plans in free agency and the trade market.
By Josh Jacobs
Impending free agents
Adam Wainwright and Drew VerHagen
After one last tour with the Cardinals, Adam Wainwright's incredible career is coming to an end. Unlike last season, we know for sure that Wainwright is done, and his $17.5 million salary will be coming off of the books as well.
Other notable impending free agents entering this season have all been dealt with already. Miles Mikolas received a two-year extension before the season, while Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Chris Stratton, and Paul DeJong were all traded at the deadline. Their money is now off the books as well.
Drew VerHagen is the only other free agent the Cardinals have outside of Wainwright and has quietly put together a solid season. He could be a candidate to resign with the Cardinals to help fill out their bullpen again in 2024.