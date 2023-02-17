St. Louis Cardinals' legend Tim McCarver has passed away at age 81
The St. Louis Cardinals and the rest of baseball are mourning the death of legendary catcher and broadcaster Tim McCarver, who passed away at age 81 on Thursday in Memphis, Tennesse.
During his playing career, McCarver was a two-time All-Star, finishing second in MVP voting in 1967, and two-time World Series champion, which all happened during his 12 seasons with St. Louis. McCarver went on to play for the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and Montreal Expos over the course of a 21-year career on the field.
On top of an incredible playing career, McCarver became a Hall of Fame broadcaster, winning three Emmy Awards, calling 23 World Series and 20 All-Star Games, becoming the voice of baseball for a generation of baseball fans.
McCarver got to be the primary catcher for one of the best pitchers in baseball history, Bob Gibson, including his historic 1968 season where he posted a 1.12 ERA. McCarver earned the respect and friendship of Gibson over the years, according to this quote Gibson made to FOX back in 2013.
"“What made Tim special was, after maybe an inning, we were pretty much on the same path. I guess, after 50-something years, we are definitely the best of friends in the world right now, and I think it’s going to stay that way.”"- Bob Gibson
So many around the game have come out to offer their condolences to the McCarver family, including the likes of Bill Dewitt Jr., Rob Mandred, and Joe Buck, who spent 18 years in the booth with McCarver. This quote from Buck comes from comments he made to Barrett Sports Media Thursday.
"“He was the best teammate a 27-year-old doing the national game of the week and the World Series could have,” Buck told Barrett Sports Media. “A fierce defender if you were in his circle. I’m indebted to him for 18 great years together.”"- Joe Buck
There is no doubt McCarver will be remembered throughout baseball history for the immense impact he made on the game. He will be missed.