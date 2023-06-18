St. Louis Cardinals History: All-Time Best Bullpen Based on WAR
2. Lindy McDaniel (9.9 WAR from 1956/1959-1962)
McDaniel began his 21-year Major League career with an impressive stretch of pitching in St.Louis. He was first called up in 1955 as a teenager late in the season and then made 32 relief appearances in 1956. After mostly starting for the next two seasons, he was moved to the bullpen in 1959 to pitch late in games, but at the same time throw multiple innings. McDaniel found a way to go 14-12 in 1959 despite 55 of his 62 outings coming in relief, he had a 3.82 ERA in 132 innings pitched and led all of baseball with 16 saves.
1960 was considered McDaniels best season as a Cardinal and his best as a big leaguer. In 65 games (63 in relief) he went 12-4 (best win percentage in the league) a 2.09 ERA across 116.1 innings pitched, led the league in saves (27), and was the first annual NL Sporting News Reliever of the Year winner. He would win this award again pitching for the Cubs in 1963. Also in 1960, he was an All-Star twice back when they had two All-Stars games in one season, and he finished in the top 5 in both MVP and Cy Young voting, finishing 5th and tied for 3rd respectively.
McDaniels last two seasons with the Cardinals were subpar so if it wasn't for his excellent 1960 campaign, he would not be anywhere close to this list. Now get ready for number one, this name might surprise you.