St. Louis Cardinals History: All-Time Best Bullpen Based on WAR
3. Todd Worrell (9.4 WAR from 1985-1989/1992)
Todd Worrell was as steady as it gets when you're talking about locking it down in the 9th inning. He was a guy that Whitey Herzog could trust on a lot in tight situations of a ball game and his numbers back that up.
The Cardinals drafted Worrell in the first round of the 1982 draft and was used mostly as a starter until he got called up to the big leagues for the stretch run in 1985. Despite only having 21.2 innings in the big leagues, Herzog used Worrell late in games during the NLCS that year against the Dodgers and in the World Series against the Royals. Worrell was the one who caught Jack Clark's throw at first base in game 6 that made Don Denkinger famous for all the wrong reasons.
In 1986 Worrell became the Cardinals' closer and in his first full season, he led the league in games finished (60) saves (36), and was one vote shy of unanimously winning Rookie of the Year. A rookie class that featured names like Will Clark, Barry Larkin, and Barry Bonds. Worrell was also a big part of the National League Champion team in 1987 and was an All-Star for the first time in 1988. A torn UCL and torn rotator cuff cut Worrells season short in 1989 and it caused him to miss two full seasons. He returned strong however in 1992, this time as the setup man for Hall of Fame closer Lee Smith, and recorded a 2.11 ERA in 67 appearances before leaving in free agency to go play for his hometown team, the Dodgers.