St. Louis Cardinals History: All the Cardinal rookies to make the All Star team
Aledmys Diaz - 2016
Diaz with his bat put himself in a similar situation that Albert Pujols did, they both forced themselves onto the team and into the lineup every day. The Cardinals were invested with Johnny Peralta at shortstop as he was going into year 3 of his free agent contract, but Diaz started his big league career on a torrid run, hitting .423 in the month of April.
His bat continued to play as the season went on as he was consistently able to produce. In the first half of 2016 Diaz hit .315 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI in 81 games, and for the guy who was signed as an amateur free agent two years prior, was going to the MLB All-Star Game, which was in San Diego that season.
Diaz appeared in the All Star Game in the top of the 8th ( the American League was officially the home team even though the game was played in a National League ballpark), pinch hitting for Corey Seager, and he struck out looking against Will Harris then played the final inning at shortstop. The American League won the game 4-2.
The second half wasn't as strong as the first or Diaz, but he still ended his rookie campaign with strong numbers, having a .300/.369/.510 slash line with 17 home runs, 48 extra-base hits, and 65 RBI. After a down year in 2017 and the emergence of Paul DeJong, the Cardinals decided to trade Diaz to Toronto for minor leaguer J.B. Woodman. Since Diaz's time ended in St.Louis, he's never found the success he had his rookie season. Despite that he has become a valuable role/depth player, helping the Astros win the World Series in 2022.