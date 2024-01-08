St. Louis Cardinals hire Chaim Bloom as advisor to John Mozeliak
By Andrew Wang
As was rumored early in the offseason, today the Cardinals have hired former Boston Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom as an advisor to President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak after he was fired following the 2023 season. Bloom is a controversial figure for Red Sox fans as many pin the blame on him for their inability to compete in recent years, but much of the criticism Bloom took during his tenure in Boston could also be attributed to ownership rather than his own misdoing. He's built quite a strong farm system in Boston and is credited for much of the Rays' successes with player development in the past.
It's been long reported that John Mozeliak is preparing to take a backseat in baseball operations for the Cardinals in the next few years, and bringing in Bloom could be the first step in a changing of the guard. The Cardinals are in desperate need of sustainable pitching development, and Bloom could be a perfect addition as they look to fix it.
With many promising young arms in the Cardinals' system such as Tink Hence, Tekoah Roby, and Cooper Hjerpe, the influence of a baseball mind such as Chaim Bloom could send the Cardinals on right track right away. There's no real question in the development of young position players as the Cardinals have churned out Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, and Jordan Walker among many others in recent years, but Bloom's expertise lies with pitching development.
With Randy Flores' ability to scout and develop a wealth of young position player talent, and Chaim Bloom assisting with pitching development, the Cardinals could propel themselves back into a model organization with sustained success for years to come. We'll see how Bloom's run in St. Louis goes, but Cardinals fans should be excited for a hire that comes with very little downside.