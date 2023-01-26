St. Louis Cardinals Five All-Time Best Left Fielders
No. 1 Stan Musial (1941-1944, 1946-1963)
While Stan Musial may be the second-best first baseman in Cardinals history, he is the best left-fielder in Cardinals history.
In 22 years with the Birds on the Bat, Stan Musial played both outfielder and first baseman. Musial's numbers speak for themselves. Musial had 3630 hits, 475 home runs, 1951 RBIs. All of which remain franchise bests. From my colleague Miranda Remaklus:
"He (Musial) was named the NL MVP in 1943, 1946, and 1948. He helped the Cardinals to World Series championships in 1942, 1944, and 1946. He was selected as an All-Star for the National League 24 times. He earned the batting title for the National League seven times."
Musial's dominance with the bat, far and away, earns him the distinction of being the greatest left-fielder in Cardinals history.