St. Louis Cardinals Five All-Time Best Left Fielders
No. 3 Joe Medwick (1932-1940, 1947-1948)
The 1937 National League MVP and Triple Crown winner, Joe Medwick, comes in at No. 3 in our list of greatest left fielders in Cardinals history. Few hitters in the 1930s were as dominant as Joe Medwick. A member of the famous 1934 Gas House Gang, Joe Medwick followed up the World Series championship with three straight seasons of 200+ hits with the Cardinals.
Medwick gained notoriety for his hard slide into Detroit Tigers' third baseman Marv Owen in Game Seven of the 1934 World Series. Owen, believing the slide was intentional, threw a punch at Medwick, causing a confrontation. When Medwick took the field the next half inning, the infuriated Detroit fans threw food and debris at the left field. The scene was so riotous that commissioner Kennesaw Mountain Landis forced Medwick from the game.
As of 2023, Joe Medwick is 14th in career WAR with the Cardinals at 39.7. Medwick remains the last National League player to win the triple crown.