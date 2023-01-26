St. Louis Cardinals Five All-Time Best Left Fielders
No. 4 Matt Holliday (2009-2016)
One of the greatest trades under John Mozeliak occurred on July 24th, 2009. On this day, the Cardinals sent Clayton Mortenson, Shane Peterson, and Brett Wallace to the Oakland Athletics for 2022 St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer, Matt Holliday.
From 2010-2016, Matt Holliday had a slash line of .288/.377.486 with an OPS+ of 136. He was a member of the improbable 2011 World Series Championship team and the 2013 National League Champtionship winning teams. Holliday would also represent the Cardinals in four All-Star games and won the 2010 Silver Slugger for left fielders.
Matt Holliday remains the all-time home run leader for left fielders in Cardinals history.