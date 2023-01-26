St. Louis Cardinals Five All-Time Best Left Fielders
2 of 6
No. 5 Vince Coleman (1985-1990)
Vince Coleman was not supposed to a part of the 1985 Cardinals. Cardinals GM Dal Maxville told Coleman he was only be with the team for a handful of games until Willie McGee came back from injury. When asked if he understood, Coleman responded, “Yes, I understand that, but I’m going to be here the whole year.”
Coleman would stay for the whole year and ran away with the 1985 Rookie of the Year vote…literally, with a Major League-leading 110 stolen bases. In his entire Cardinals career, Coleman led the National League each year in stolen bases and would make two All-Star teams in 1988 and 1989. He was elected to the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2018.