St. Louis Cardinals Five All-Time Best Center Fielders
No. 2: Jim Edmonds
I strongly considered having a 2A and a 2B when it came to ranking Lankford (37.6 WAR) and Jim Edmonds (37.9 WAR). However, I could not ignore Edmonds’ combination of highlight-reel catches and sweet swing as the deciding factor.
Before he came to St. Louis, Jim Edmonds was already recognized for his defense. When he arrived via trade in 2000, he became an MVP-caliber player. Edmonds would go on to six consecutive Gold Gloves at the center field position. During that run, he made some of the most dazzling plays Cardinals fans ever saw.
Whether it was the regular season, the All-Star game, or in the postseason, Jim Edmonds always found a way to track down the ball. Did I also mention he had a sweet swing?
Edmonds hit 393 career home runs in the majors, with 241 coming in St. Louis, and won the 2004 Silver Slugger award for center fielders. He now works with Bally Sports Midwest as a broadcaster.