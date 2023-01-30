St. Louis Cardinals Five All-Time Best Center Fielders
No. 4: Willie McGee
Willie McGee may be #4 on this list, but to many St. Louis Cardinals fans who saw the 1980s teams, he was the #1 beloved player on the team. McGee came to the Cardinals via a trade with the New York Yankees for Bob Sykes after the 1981 season. His first full season with the Cardinals would be a magical ride.
McGee would bat .296/.318/.391 his rookie year, as the 1982 Cardinals won the National League Pennant for the first time since 1968. In Game 3 in Milwaukee, McGee would have one of the greatest games in St. Louis Cardinals postseason history. He would homer twice off Pete Vuckovich and make this leaping grab to rob Gorman Thomas of a home run.
In McGee’s career, he would earn four trips to All-Star Games, three Gold Gloves, one Silver Slugger, and was awarded the 1985 NL MVP. After serving as an assistant in the Cardinals organization, he now works as the outfielders' coach on Oliver Marmol’s staff.