St. Louis Cardinals Five All-Time Best Center Fielders
No. 5: Terry Moore
Like Stan Musial, Terry Moore (pictured on the left yelling) spent his entire career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Moore began his career in 1935 right after the Gas House Gang captured the previous year’s World Series. Moore would go on to spend ten years patrolling center field and collect over 1000 hits with the Birds on the Bat.
By all accounts, Terry Moore would have won the Gold Glove for center field on multiple occasions had the award been presented during his time. If we go by his career Fielding Percentage (.983), we see that he played almost a near-perfect center field.
Terry Moore could have been higher on this list, but his entry into military service during the Second World War cost him three prime years of his career. After he returned to the Cardinals, he was not the same player. The combination of age and time away from the game was detrimental to Moore’s productivity from 1946 until his last season in 1948.