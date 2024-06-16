St. Louis Cardinals' father-son duos
The Olivares Family
Ed Olivares's career in baseball was short-lived, but it was spent entirely with the St. Louis Cardinals. He played for the Cardinals from 1960 until 1961. He was eventually taken in the expansion draft when the Houston Colt 45s were added.
Ed's son, Omar, played much longer than his father in The majors. He spent the first 5 of his 12 years with the St. Louis Cardinals, and he finished his Cardinal career with a 4.02 ERA in 606 innings. Omar would then go on to play 7 more years in professional baseball.
The Sislers
This duo is the oldest in Cardinal history. The father, George Sisler, was a member of the St. Louis Browns from 1915 until 1927. The Hall of Famer was an excellent offensive player with a slash line of .340/.379/.468 for his career. Sisler earned one MVP award during his time in St. Louis in 1922.
George's sons were both born in St. Louis, and while his son Dave never played for the Cardinals, his other son, Dick, played 4 years in St. Louis. Dick played with the Redbirds from 1846-1947 and again from 1952-1953.