St. Louis Cardinals' father-son duos
The Spezio Family
The 2006 World Series is ingrained in the memories of many a St. Louisan. Albert Pujols was electric, Adam Wainwright launched a successful career, and Scott Spezio sported a goatee that was unmatched. However, Scott was actually the second Spezio to wear the Birds on the Bat in Cardinal history.
His father, Ed, played for the Cardinals for 5 years from 1964 until 1969. Ed hit a total of 5 home runs during his tenure, but he and his son became the first father-son duo to both hit home runs for the Cardinals. Scott played just 2 seasons with the Cardinals from 2006-2007, but he hit 17 himself and was a part of a World Series team.
The Pena Family
The second father-son pairing to hit home runs in Cardinal history would be the Pena family. Tony Pena played 3 seasons with the Cardinals from 1987-1989, and he hit 19 home runs in those 3 years. The former catcher played for several other teams in his admirable career, and he eventually managed the Kansas City Royals from 2002 until 2005.
Tony's son, Francisco, was also a catcher for the Cardinals. Francisco homered against the Phillies on May 18, 2018, making this pair the second to hit home runs in Cardinal history. Francisco played just 1 season in St. Louis, and it was his final professional season. However, Tony's career was longer and more accomplished, and both provided value for the Cardinals.