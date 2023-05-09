St. Louis Cardinals fans will appreciate this Willson Contreras 'Boo Bird' shirt
Willson Contreras returned to Chicago as a member of the Cardinals roster - which went about as well as you would've expected.
The Windy City faithful had no interest in seeing Contreras - resulting in a moment that will likely endear him to St. Louis fans forever: he cupped his ears and egged them on.
Then our friends at BreakingT made a t-shirt of it. And it's great.
Willson Contreras: Boo Bird by BreakingT ($32)
Getting booed in Chicago? Yeah, Willson Contreras is going to fit in just fine in St. Louis.
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting, when you put one on you're going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $32 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you're rooting for.
