St. Louis Cardinals fans need this Jordan Walker shirt
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker entered the season as the No. 4 prospect in baseball. Now, he's already making a splash for the Redbirds.
He's played in all three games this season for St. Louis - but he doesn't look like a rookie.
Walker is hitting .333 with one double and two runs batted in thus far. He's also stolen one base. The 2020 first round pick isn't even old enough to drink yet.
That's a great thing for the Cardinals - and a terrible thing for the rest of the NL Central.
And it's why you need BreakingT's latest t-shirt.
Jordan Walker: Swing by BreakingT ($32)
The fans in St. Louis are very excited to welcome Jordan Walker to the Show!
- Officially licensed by MLB Players, Inc.
- Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies
- Designed and printed in the USA
- Free returns and exchanges
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting (but please note they recommend that men size up and women size down when ordering), when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $32 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.