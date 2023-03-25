St. Louis Cardinals: Exploring Right-Handed DH Options

Moisés Gómez is going to keep homering until the very end.



The Minor League HR leaderboard after this drive by the @Cardinals No. 30 prospect for @memphisredbirds:



1. Moisés Gómez, 39

2. Alexander Canario, 36

2. Hunter Goodman, 36

2. Matt Mervis, 36 pic.twitter.com/5dhurfPZcl