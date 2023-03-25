St. Louis Cardinals: Exploring Right-Handed DH Options
Evaluating Cardinals players Juan Yepez, Moises Gomez, and Jordan Walker for DH at-bats in the 2023 season
The introduction of the designated hitter in the National League in 2022 provided an Albert-Pujols-sized boost to the Cardinals’ offense. One year later, there remains an Albert-Pujols-sized hole in the Cardinals’ offense. The organizational depth of position players creates intrigue for the Designated Hitter spot in the 2023 season.
If the Cardinals deploy a Designated Hitter committee, Nolan Gorman is the logical option against Right Handed starting pitchers. Through 41 at-bats in Spring Training, Gorman is slashing .317/.404/.965 with 3 HRs and 12 RBIs. In addition, he has shown growth in his approach against high fastballs.
The owner of the Designated Hitter spot against Left Handed starters sparks a more thorough discussion. Will Pujols’ understudy Juan Yepez build off a strong 2022 rookie season? How about the reigning Minor League home run king, Moisés Gómez? The third option that I will address seems polarizing at first, but giving Jordan Walker at-bats as a Designated Hitter could be a way to ease him into the Major Leagues.