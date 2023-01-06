St. Louis Cardinals: Cardinals in the World Baseball Classic
Cardinals who will represent other countries at the WBC
- “Cabby” was selected by Dominican manager Rodney Linares to add some bullpen depth to the loaded Dominican Republic team. After a spectacular 2021 season, Cabrera regressed badly during the 2022 season. Almost all facets of his game regressed so hopefully he can return to form and help out the 2023 Cardinals.
- After a solid rookie season, Pallante caught the eye of Italy manager Mike Piazza and earned an invite to be a part of the Italian WBC team. Pallante will be fighting for a starting spot and could really showcase his ability in this tournament. Former Cardinals OF Ben DeLuzio will also be a part of the Italian team.
- Tommy Edman becomes the latest Cardinal to commit to the World Baseball Classic. Although he was born and raised in the United States, his mother’s side has Korean descent. So he has decided to accept the invitation to join the South Korean team alongside a couple of other Korean MLB players and former Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim.
- Fan-favorite “Noooooooooooot” will also be featured in the WBC. Although there has not been an official report from either camp, it is assumed that Nootbaar will represent Japan during the World Baseball Classic. He is confirmed to receive an invitation from Team Japan but no word on if he accepted. Lars would be competing for an outfield spot on Team Japan with fellow MLB outfielders Seiya Suzuki, Steven Kwan, and Masataka Yoshida.
- The Cardinals reliever was added to Team Mexico to solidify the back end of the Mexican bullpen. Gallegos has been a solid force in the bullpen for the Cardinals over the past four seasons. Gallegos has a career 3.05 ERA and will surely be called upon by manager Benji Gil of Team Mexico to close out games.
- Minor league outfielder Koperniak has never seen the big leagues but he could be on the way if he puts his name on the map with a great showing for his birth country England. The team he will be representing is Team Great Britain (which encompasses England, Wales, and Scotland). Koperniak was born in London, England, and helped Team Great Britain reach the WBC through a qualifying tournament.
Other Cardinals most likely to compete in the World Baseball Classic…
- Willson Contreras for Venezuela
- Juan Yepez for Venezuela
- Tyler O’Neill for Canada
- Ivan Herrera for Panama
Former Cardinals confirmed or likely to play
- Kwang-hyun Kim for South Korea
- Edmundo Sosa for Panama
- Randy Arozarena for Cuba
- Lance Lynn for United States