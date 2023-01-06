St. Louis Cardinals: Cardinals in the World Baseball Classic
Cardinals confirmed to be playing in this year's World Baseball Classic…Team USA
- The 2022 NL MVP will hope to kick off his 2023 season in a positive way by representing the United States in this year’s World Baseball Classic. Goldschmidt will be competing with fellow NL first baseman, Pete Alonso, for the starting spot and a chance to anchor this US lineup. Goldschmidt will be playing in his second WBC.
- The Cardinals' third baseman was also asked to play for the United States and is most likely to be the starter with the current United States roster. The 10x Gold Glover will bring WBC experience to the hot corner as he played for the US in 2017
- “Uncle Charlie” has committed himself and his legendary curveball to compete in the WBC. Wainwright is most likely approaching the final season of his career and is looking to anchor the Cardinals rotation in 2023. Let’s hope that Wainwright gets to start a game or two for the red, white, and blue.
- Mikolas earned himself an invitation to the United States team with a strong 2022. He received his second career All-Star game appearance last year and was a strong, reliable force at the front of the Cardinals rotation.
These are just the guys who have committed for Team USA. There are a bunch of other Cardinals confirmed or expected to play as well for other countries.