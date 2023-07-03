St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Game gear available now for fans
The latest gear for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is now available at Fanatics. Cardinals fans will likely appreciate these items.
The Seattle Mariners will be hosting the 2023 MLB All-Star Game next month, but the latest gear has finally dropped for St. Louis Cardinals fans to get their hands on.
The uniforms are meant to honor Seattle's natural beauty - so you'll notice design elements that nod towards the city's surrounding waters, forests and topography.
There's also some new technology that Nike is debuting for the All-Star Game uniforms, which will be league-wide by next season. They're calling it Vapor Premier.
Nike's Vapor Premier is considered the most breathable and lightweight baseball uniforms ever. Made with 90 percent recycled polyester, the uniforms have 25% more stretch and allows them to dry 28% quicker. The overall fit is slimmer, too, after Nike scanned more than 300 players to get a feel for the typical body type.
But enough talk. On to the gear.
St. Louis Cardinals New Era 2023 MLB All-Star Game On-Field Low Profile 59FIFTY Fitted Hat
St. Louis Cardinals New Era 2023 All-Star Game Evergreen T-Shirt
St. Louis Cardinals New Era 2023 MLB All-Star Game Workout 9FORTY Adjustable Hat
National League Nike 2023 MLB All-Star Game Limited Jersey
Fanatics Branded 2023 MLB All-Star Game Pick-A-Player T-Shirt
