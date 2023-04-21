St. Louis Cardinals: 5 trades which built the bridge to their 105-win 2004 season
Trade 5: Icing on the Cake
On August 6th, 2004, Walt Jocketty made a trade that strengthen an already potent St. Louis Cardinal roster. The Cardinals sent minor league pitchers Jason Burch, Chris Narveson, and Luis Martinez for multiple Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award winner Larry Walker.
The right fielder and his left-handed bat made an immediate impact on the Cardinal lineup. In just 44 games, Walker hit 11 HR, had 27 RBIs, and produced a slash line of .280/.393/.560 with a 144 OPS+.
However, it was in the 2004 postseason that Walker made his footprint as a Cardinal. In fact, the Canadian native had one of the best postseasons in St. Louis Cardinal history.
In three playoff rounds, Walker melded a slash line of .293/.279/.707 with a pair of home runs in each round. Walker's postseason, set a franchise record for home runs by a left-handed hitter in one postseason.
Larry Walker was one of the few bright spots in the 2004 World Series against the Boston Red Sox. Walker hit .357, with 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, and had an OPS of 1.366.
Walker spent one more productive season in St. Louis by helping the Cardinals win 100 games and the 2005 NL Central championship. After that season, Walker announced his retirement.