St. Louis Cardinals' 5 all-time best starting pitchers
4. Harry Brecheen
Harry Brecheen, known around baseball as "The Cat" because of his quick defensive reflexes, debuted with the Cardinals in 1940 and pitched three nondescript innings. He would not taste the major leagues again until 1943, when some of the Cardinals went off to serve in World War II. Brecheen was exempt from service because of a misshapen spine, and he took advantage of the opportunity to pitch in the big leagues.
In his 11 years with the Cardinals, Brecheen had a 2.92 ERA and led the league in ERA and strikeouts in 1948. He is fourth in shutouts in franchise history, with 25, and he made two All-Star teams. In the 1946 World Series against the Boston Red Sox, Brecheen was spectacular, tossing a four-hit shutout in Game 2 and allowing only one run in Game 6. He wrapped up his career across town, playing for the St. Louis Browns for one season in 1953.