St. Louis Cardinals: 3 Reasons why Matthew Liberatore needs to be recalled from Memphis
Reason #3: The St. Louis Cardinals have to see what they have in Matthew Liberatore
This does not mean "rush Matthew Liberatore". I think that ship has sailed. Liberatore is 23 years old and the Cardinals have taken a fairly conservative approach to his development since acquiring him from the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2020. Aside from coming in as a stopgap, Liberatore has not truly been trusted with an extended stay in St. Louis.
There is a real chance that Matthew Liberatore has a long and productive career ahead of him. It's also a fact that the other part of that trade (Randy Arozarena) has done nothing but produce for Tampa Bay both in the regular season and in October. Now, the Cardinals shouldn't alter their development for Liberatore just because of how Randy has played. Take this as a reminder of what the Cardinals gave up to get Liberatore.
Right now presents a great time for the St. Louis Cardinals to put faith in Matthew Liberatore. He got extended looks in Spring Training thanks to the World Baseball Classic. He has started the year very well in Memphis. And oh yeah, the Cardinals are in desperate need of consistency and stability in their starting rotation. All signs point to Liberatore getting his shot soon, and I hope he is in St. Louis to stay.