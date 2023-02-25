St. Louis Cardinals: 3 players fighting for their careers in Spring Training
Tyler O'Neill combines speed with his power to build toward '23 season
Fans have high hopes to see Tyler O'Neill cancel out the bad season in 2022, and return to the power-hitting, Gold Glove-winning outfielder they are accustomed to seeing.
Injuries kept O'Neill down for most of 2022. The Cardinals set O'Neill with a new plan not to focus as much on heavy lifting. While lifting, he is more focused on warm-ups to get him ready to go. While implementing a running program, he focuses more on plyometrics to have healthy legs throughout the season.
This week in Spring Training camp, O'Neill competed with Dylan Carlson to play center field. He'll be playing centerfield for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. This could lead to new opportunities for him with the Cardinals during the regular season.
Here's hoping O'Neill remains healthy and brings back his sweet swing to add more punch to a loaded line-up. If he can bring back his Gold Glove defense, whether he plays center or left field, that would be a fantastic asset for the team.