St. Louis Cardinals: 3 manager candidates if Oli Marmol is fired
Miguel Cairo
If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Miguel Cairo played for the St. Louis Cardinals on two seperate occasions in his career.
An MLB journeyman who played for nine different MLB teams, Cairo is another managerial candidate who, like Joe McEwing, came from the Chicago White Sox organization. In 2020, Miguel Cairo was promoted to bench coach to replace McEwing, who returned to third-base coaching duties. He remained with the White Sox until the end of last season. Cairo is now with the New York Mets as a minor-league infield coordinator.
Cairo is the only candidate on this list who has MLB managing experience as an interim manager. In 2021, Miguel Cairo managed the White Sox in the epic Field of Dreams game against the New York Yankees. Last season, Cairo took over for the White Sox when Tony La Russa missed the rest of the season due to health concerns. That experience got Cairo an interview for the vacant White Sox manager position before it went to Pedro Grifol.