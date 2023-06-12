St. Louis Cardinals: 3 manager candidates if Oli Marmol is fired
Stubby Clapp
Before becoming the first-base coach, Stubby Clapp managed the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and had received interest from the Toronto Blue Jays before they hired Charlie Montoyo.
Clapp was a long-time minor league who got a cup of coffee with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1999. Before coming to the Cardinals as a coach, Clapp served as a hitting coach and manager for various Houston Astros minor-league teams. In 2013, he became the hitting coach for Toronto's Advanced-A team, the Dunedin Blue Jays and later the hitting coach for Double-A New Hampshire in 2014. However, it was with Memphis from 2016 to 2018 where his coaching career really blossomed.
"In two years as the Memphis skipper, Clapp recorded a .619 winning percentage (174-107) including a franchise best record of 91-50 in 2017. Clapp has been recognized as Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year in 2017 and 2018. Baseball America recognized Clapp as their Minor League Manager of the Year in 2017 and he received the J. Roy Stockton/Bob Broeg Award for outstanding achievement in baseball from the St. Louis chapter of the BBWAA. "- St. Louis Cardinals' Stubby Clapp bio
If Stubby Clapp does not become a manager of the Cardinals, he certainly will get that opportunity with another Major League Baseball team.