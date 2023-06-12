St. Louis Cardinals: 3 manager candidates if Oli Marmol is fired
Joe McEwing
If we go by recent history, the bench coach of the St. Louis Cardinals was hired to take over for the outgoing manager the last two times. Therefore, one of the candidates to take over if necessary would be former Cardinals utility player and current bench coach "Super Joe" McEwing.
After McEwing retired in 2006, he began his professional baseball coaching experience in the Chicago White Sox organization. McEwing managed the Double-A Winston-Salem Dash and Triple-A Charlotte Knights before being promoted to the Chicago White Sox. From 2012 to 2022, McEwing served as a third-base coach and bench coach.
With experience working with three different managers and his ties with the Cardinals organization, McEwing represents a solid candidate for a future manager position.