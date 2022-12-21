St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agent starting pitchers to consider
Wade Miley would be an interesting rotation addition
Wade Miley is a lefty who has pitched to the Cardinals' new catcher, Willson Contreras. It will be an excellent opportunity for Miley to pitch to a teammate he already has experience with and contribute to a team with potential.
Miley’s one season with the Cubs was injury plagued. In 9 games, he was 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA. He pitched 37 innings with 28 strikeouts. He did not have the most remarkable season in 2022, which means he will want to step up and show that he has healed and is ready to compete with a talented team.
The Cardinals' pitching staff will have a new pitching coach this season, Dusty Blake. While the team includes a lot of veterans, Miley would benefit from those he’s pitched against since his seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds. Throwing to Contreras will provide comfort, which could be an advantage.
The Cards could benefit from the addition of a lefty like Miley. He would be a low-cost option; they could sign for a couple of seasons and include opportunities for more.