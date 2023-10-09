St. Louis Cardinals 2023 team award winners
Which players for the St. Louis Cardinals have been performing their best this season?
Cy Young - Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery hasn't been a Cardinal for nearly two months. However, he was and would still be the best pitcher on the team. He was durable, dependable, and effective when he pitched for the Cardinals. It is a shame that the Cardinals couldn't put together a better season so we could see Montgomery in the playoffs once more before his free agency this winter.
In 21 starts and 121 innings, Montgomery accumulated 108 strikeouts. He had an ERA of 3.42, a FIP of 3.73, a WHIP of 1.248, and at least 6 innings in 13 of his 21 starts. He only allowed a total of 54 runs. Monty's ability to pitch late in games while minimizing damage was paramount for the Cardinals's pitching staff which was otherwise woeful for most of the season.
Miles Mikolas would be a contender for this award purely due to his innings total for the team, but his performance has been lackluster all year. His 4.82 ERA with only 127 strikeouts in 194 innings doesn't hold a candle to Monty's otherwise dominant numbers.