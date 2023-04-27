Should Cardinals' manager Oli Marmol be on the hot seat?
So who is at fault for the Cardinals' terrible start? (Cont.)
The Cardinals pitching
I mean, let's call a spade a spade here. The Cardinals' pitching has just been bad this year and it's hard to overcome that.
I've talked about how the Cardinals' pitching staff has better underlying numbers than they are giving up and that they should get back to being a middle-of-the-pack staff at some point, but who cares right now? The club needs them to be better.
Cardinals' offense with runners in scoring position
What's even more frustrating is that the pitching has improved some lately, and when the Cardinals do get quality starts or good bullpen performances, the offense can't come through. It's baffling.
This team's strength is their hitting, so they cannot keep going quiet with the team needs them most. Again, almost every major offensive stat shows this club is so much better than they are right now, but the most important stat, runs, is not showing it.
Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado
I am not criticizing them as leaders, people, or even as excellent players. Goldschmidt and Arenado are MVP level players. The Cardinals are beyond lucky to have both of them. But both guys will be the first to say they need to be better.
Until last night, Goldschmidt had been struggling at the plate lately (by his standard) and just wasn't the bat they needed him to be in the order. Arenado now has a .662 OPS on the season and is a career .877 OPS guy. Both guys will turn it around, but it's obviously not helping the club right now that they haven't been performing to their ability most of the season. When both guys are on, they can help the Cardinals overcome a lot of adversity. St. Louis needs that from their superstars.
Conclusion
No, I don't think Oli Marmol should be on the hot seat right now. But honestly, I don't blame you if you think he does. This Cardinals team still had a lot of season ahead of them, but things are getting bleaker by the day. Let's hope this organization turns it around as soon as possible, whatever it takes.